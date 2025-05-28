Cerence Inc. and Arm Form Strategic Partnership to Enhance AI Capabilities in Automotive Edge Computing

Cerence AI partners with Arm to enhance CaLLM Edge using Arm's Kleidi software for advanced AI capabilities in vehicles.

Cerence Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Arm to enhance its embedded small language model, CaLLM™ Edge, by utilizing Arm’s software library, Arm® Kleidi™, to improve performance and capabilities in automotive applications. As automakers integrate AI technologies, they face challenges in processing power for intensive workloads, and this collaboration aims to optimize CPU performance, facilitating the delivery of generative AI features to drivers. The partnership enables efficient distribution of computational tasks between CPUs and GPUs, ensuring enhanced real-time language processing while maintaining data security. Both companies aim to set new standards for edge computing in vehicles, delivering enriched user experiences without relying on cloud connectivity. Cerence AI is committed to advancing AI-powered voice-first experiences in the automotive industry.

Potential Positives

Strategic partnership with Arm to enhance the capabilities of CaLLM™ Edge, leveraging Arm's software library for improved AI performance.

Addresses challenges faced by automakers in optimizing CPU performance and managing intensive workloads for AI applications.

Enables Cerence AI to deliver real-time, efficient language processing at the edge, improving user experience without reliance on cloud connectivity.

Highlights Cerence's leadership position in automotive AI, with over 500 million cars equipped with their technology, reinforcing their market presence.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that Cerence AI is relying on Arm's technology to address substantial challenges in computational performance, suggesting that the company may be facing limitations in its own capabilities.

The emphasis on the requirement for extensive compute capabilities to support large language models may imply that Cerence AI lacks the necessary infrastructure to independently advance its technology.

The statement that "automakers are faced with several challenges" could reflect negatively on Cerence AI's positioning as it implies that the company is part of a broader struggle within the industry to implement AI solutions effectively.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Cerence AI and Arm about?

Cerence AI and Arm are collaborating to enhance the performance of CaLLM™ Edge using Arm’s software library, Arm® Kleidi™.

How will the partnership benefit automakers?

The partnership aims to optimize CPU performance, enabling automakers to efficiently implement AI capabilities in their vehicles.

What is CaLLM™ Edge?

CaLLM™ Edge is an embedded small language model designed for real-time language processing in vehicles, leveraging AI technology.

How does Arm's technology contribute to AI in vehicles?

Arm's technology provides a foundational compute architecture that enhances AI capabilities, enabling efficient processing and improved user experiences in cars.

Where can I learn more about Cerence AI?

For more information about Cerence AI, visit their official website at www.cerence.ai or follow them on LinkedIn.

$CRNC Insider Trading Activity

$CRNC insiders have traded $CRNC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS L BEAUDOIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $135,100 .

. CHRISTIAN MENTZ (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $53,028

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $CRNC stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BURLINGTON, Mass., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cerence Inc.



(NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, today announced a strategic partnership with



Arm



in which Cerence AI will leverage Arm’s comprehensive software library, Arm® Kleidi™, to advance the capabilities and performance of CaLLM™ Edge, its embedded small language model (SLM).





As automakers race to bring AI-powered capabilities to their drivers, they are faced with several challenges, including building enough compute to handle the needs of intensive workloads like large language models (LLMs). Automakers and their partners need easy ways to optimize CPU performance and maximize compute, making it easier for them to deliver the benefits of generative AI to drivers. Cerence AI and Arm are partnering to bridge this gap. With 94% of global automakers leveraging Arm technology in their latest vehicles, Arm automotive solutions provide a foundational compute architecture for AI capabilities throughout the vehicle. Kleidi is designed to accelerate machine learning and optimize neural network operations on Arm-based devices, enabling more efficient and powerful real-time language processing at the edge.





Together, Cerence AI and Arm flexibly distribute and parallelize generative AI computation loads between CPUs and GPUs, delivering improved speed and performance for CaLLM Edge, while also supporting enhanced privacy and data security. CaLLM Edge runs fully agentic on Arm-based chipsets optimized with Kleidi, in addition to other SoCs, demonstrating industry-leading performance despite the limited compute power, large size, and intensive processing needs of on-board, in-car language models. As a result, automakers are able to deliver a fast, intelligent user experience for their drivers, even without connectivity to the cloud.





"We are excited to partner with Arm to take CaLLM Edge to the next level, setting new standards for performance and efficiency in edge computing in the car," said Nils Schanz, EVP, Product & Technology, Cerence AI. "By combining our expertise in AI-powered language models with Arm’s innovative library, we are continuing our journey to create a new era of voice-first experiences and next-generation AI applications in the automotive space, empowering consumers with smarter, faster, and more responsive in-car assistants."





“AI is defining the next generation of sophisticated in-vehicle features, and it’s important that we utilize every optimization possible to ensure AI can run seamlessly at the edge,” said Suraj Gajendra, vice president of automotive products and software solutions, Automotive Line of Business, Arm. “Cerence AI is seeing significant improvements by leveraging Arm Kleidi, and we look forward to continuing our work to rapidly enable new, innovative application-specific AI models in the car.”





To learn more about Cerence AI, visit



www.cerence.ai



, and follow the company on



LinkedIn



. For more information about Arm, visit



www.arm.com/



.







About Cerence Inc.







Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit



www.cerence.ai



.







Contact Information









Kate Hickman



| Cerence AI | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email:



kate.hickman@cerence.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.