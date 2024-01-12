Cerence (CRNC) Rides on Strong Clientele & Solid Partner Base

Cerence CRNC is benefiting from an expanding clientele and enhancing its global footprint in the automotive industry, bolstered by a robust network of partners.



Building on this momentum, Cerence reported solid financial results in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, with revenues reaching approximately $81 million.



With a global auto penetration of 54% on a trailing 12-month basis, Cerence maintains a robust position in the market.



Cerence’s progress in the Chinese market is noteworthy. In the fiscal 2023, Cerence Assistant secured nine design wins, underscoring its substantial presence and success in the automotive industry.

The upside is further emphasized by Cerence’s recent collaboration with Great Wall Motor Company (GWM) to integrate Cerence's advanced AI technology into GWM's diverse lineup, transforming the in-car experience for drivers globally.



By deploying Cerence's solutions, including the Cerence Assistant and Speech Signal Enhancement (SSE), GWM aims to provide an intuitive and natural interaction platform in 13 languages across 20 countries.



This transformative initiative will enhance key models such as the GWM TANK300, TANK500, ORA 07 and POER, enabling drivers and passengers to engage seamlessly with the vehicle's features through voice commands.



The collaboration also emphasizes ongoing advancements, with cloud updates post-vehicle purchase introducing new generative AI and large language model-based capabilities.

Strong Partner Base Aids Cerence’s Prospects

Cerence’s shares have returned 10.4% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 12.2%.



The latest move by Cerence and GWM is in sync with advancing AI-driven innovations in the automotive industry, redefining the future of in-car technology.



Cerence is benefiting from an expanding clientele, with 14 strategic wins in the fiscal 2023. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, it secured several strategic wins, including three in automotive and another in the two-wheeler space.



In addition to the GWM partnership, Cerence recently collaborated with Volkswagen VWAGY NVIDIA NVDA and Microsoft MSFT.



Cerence and Volkswagen recently collaborated to integrate Cerence Chat Pro, a generative AI-powered in-car assistant, in Volkswagen vehicles, with plans to explore a large language model-based user experience for the next-generation in-car assistant.



Cerence introduced the Cerence Automotive Large Language Model (CaLLM), powered by NVIDIA, to revolutionize in-car computing platforms, address automaker challenges and enhance user experiences with generative AI capabilities.



Cerence's collaboration with Microsoft integrates OpenAI's ChatGPT model into vehicles through Microsoft Azure, enhancing in-car user experiences with Cerence's automotive technology and Microsoft's cloud capabilities.



Cerence, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is boosting its top-line growth through the expansion of its clientele in the automotive industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



For first-quarter fiscal 2024, Cerence expects revenues between $128 million and $132 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $130.89 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 56.46%.



Non-GAAP earnings for the fiscal first quarter are expected to be in the range of 84-92 cents per share.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 90 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.

