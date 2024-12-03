Cerence Appoints Antonio Rodriquez As New CFO

(RTTNews) - AI for transportation firm Cerence Inc. (CRNC) announced Tuesday the appointment of Antonio Rodriquez as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 29, 2024.

As Cerence AI's CFO, Rodriquez will be focused on accelerating growth, improving operating results, and driving sustainable, long-term value, leading the Company's finance organization, including accounting, tax, FP&A, treasury, facilities, and procurement.

Rodriquez has more than 25 years of experience as a financial leader managing all aspects of finance and accounting for both public and private global companies, including in the eCommerce, SaaS, advertising media and consumer marketing industries.

Rodriquez previously served as a partner of CSuite Financial Partners, a financial executive services firm, during which he served as CFO of The Bouqs Company from 2019 to 2023 and as interim CFO of Cerence AI from June 2024 until becoming an employee of Cerence AI on November 29, 2024.

Prior to joining CSuite Financial Partners, he served as CFO of TouchCommerce Inc. from 2010 to 2018. He began his career at KPMG LLP, where he serviced international public and private companies in the manufacturing, retail, distribution, and technology sectors as an assurance senior manager.

