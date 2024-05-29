CEREIT Reviews Annual Performance at AGM

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:CWBU) has released an update.

Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (CEREIT) conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 30, 2024, where key directors and management team members were present. During the AGM, the Chair confirmed the necessary quorum and commenced the meeting, which included a review of CEREIT’s performance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The CEO and CFO provided a detailed presentation on the business and financial outcomes of the past year to the unitholders in attendance.

