Ceragon (CRNT) to Unveil IP-50FX Solution With IP Infusion Tie-Up

Ceragon Networks Ltd. CRNT has teamed up with IP Infusion to unveil an innovative solution that will enable operators to meet the growing requirements of wireless transport and the cell-site routing markets. Dubbed IP-50FX, it is an open disaggregated networking platform. It is equipped with IP Infusion's customized open-architecture OcNOS (open compute network operating system) version.



With more than two decades of industry expertise, IP Infusion is a frontrunner in disaggregated networking solutions for telecom and data communications operators. Its avant-garde offerings allow network operators to establish a flexible, high-capacity infrastructure while reducing the total cost of ownership with greater agility.



The company’s network operating system has been designed to function across various use cases, such as disaggregated Cell Site Routers and gateways for 5G deployments. Thanks to enterprise and carrier-grade software solutions, IP Infusion aids in seamless deployments by introducing new features quickly with minimized network costs.



It also boasts a thriving ecosystem of top-tier industry partners that drives innovation and helps achieve open networking goals. Together with IP Infusion's OcNOS, Ceragon will be able to launch a diverse portfolio of open disaggregated wireless transport solutions and cell site routing solutions, commencing from the next quarter.



The IP-50FX is an important part of the portfolio. It is touted as the industry’s first radio-aware disaggregated cell site router. Ceragon’s solution facilitates disaggregation that allows various hardware and software elements to operate simultaneously. It is a cost-effective option, which eliminates vendor lock-in and allows operators to leverage commercial off-the-shelf hardware with Ceragon's Radio Aware Open Networking.



Through this partnership, the entities can cater to $4 billion wireless transport and $2 billion cell-site routing markets with state-of-the-art solutions. The latest move will empower Ceragon not only to implement the open network concept as a primary driver but also deliver exceptional customer experiences with greater operational efficiencies and faster time-to-market for new technologies and services.



Ceragon currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its shares have lost 3.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 9.3% in the past year.

