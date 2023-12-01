Cephalexin For Dogs: Safe Dosages And Uses

If your dog has ever been treated for a urinary tract infection or a skin infection, there’s a good chance they were prescribed cephalexin. What exactly is this drug, and what is cephalexin used for in dogs?

Here is what you need to know about cephalexin for dogs, including safe dosage, potential side effects, which dogs shouldn’t take cephalexin, and whether cephalexin is covered by pet insurance.

What Is Cephalexin?

Cephalexin is a prescription antibiotic that also goes by the spelling cefalexin. It belongs to the class of first-generation cephalosporins, which work similarly to penicillin and amoxicillin. It can kill a wide range of bacterial infections and is commonly used in dogs to treat urinary tract infections.

Cephalexin and cefalexin are both generic names for this medication. It also goes by the following brand names:

Keflex

Biocef

Keftab

Rilexine

Vetolexin

Cefadroxil

Sporidex

How Does Cephalexin Work?

Cephalexin can kill both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria in dogs, which makes it a broad-spectrum antibiotic. It works by preventing bacterial cells from forming cell walls. When you give your dog cephalexin, it’s absorbed into the bloodstream and distributed throughout the entire body. This makes it an effective treatment for infections located anywhere in the body.

Forms of Cephalexin for Dogs

Cephalexin is usually given to dogs orally. It comes in capsules, pills and chewable tablets. For dogs who won’t swallow pills, it also comes in a liquid suspension. Your veterinarian might also give your dog cephalexin in the form of an injection.

What Is Cephalexin Used for in Dogs?

“Cephalexin is a great choice for pets with skin infections related to underlying allergies or as a prophylactic antibiotic for those having surgical procedures where infection is a concern,” says Dr. Danielle Rutherford, V.M.D., associate vet at Westside Veterinary Center in New York City.

In addition to skin infections like staph infections, pyoderma and hot spots, cephalexin for dogs is used for these conditions:

Urinary tract infections

Ear infections

Bone infections

Upper respiratory infections

Pneumonia

Abscesses

Wound infections

Is Cephalexin Safe To Give to Dogs?

Cephalexin is approved by the Federal Drug Administration for use in dogs, which means it’s been tested and determined to provide benefits that outweigh any potential risks when it comes to administering the drug to canines.

While cephalexin is generally safe for dogs, some dogs may experience side effects while taking the drug, and it can interact negatively with certain medications. Dogs with penicillin allergies shouldn’t take cephalexin, and you should tell your vet if your dog has kidney disease or is pregnant or nursing.

Rutherford adds, “it should be used with caution in pets with certain immune conditions such as immune mediated hemolytic anemia.”

When Owners Can Give Cephalexin to Dogs

Cephalexin is a prescription medication that must be prescribed for dogs by a veterinarian. If your vet prescribes cephalexin to treat an infection, the prescription will include instructions on dosage and how many times a day to give it to your dog.

It’s important to follow the directions closely and stick to a consistent schedule when administering cephalexin to your dog. If you miss a scheduled dose but not too much time has passed, you can go ahead and give them the missed dose. But if it’s almost time for the next dose, you should skip the missed dose to avoid overdosing.

If the medication causes vomiting or diarrhea, you can give it to your dog following a meal or along with a treat to help prevent stomach upset.

When Owners Shouldn’t Give Cephalexin to Dogs

You shouldn’t give cephalexin to dogs that are pregnant or nursing, or who have allergies or sensitivities to penicillin-based antibiotics. Caution should be used in giving this medication to dogs with kidney disease or kidney failure.

While there are no documented drug interactions with cephalexin for dogs, it can increase the effects of blood thinners and diuretics.

“Interactions have been noted in humans who have been prescribed this drug when also taking certain acid reducers, hormone therapy, anticoagulants and zinc supplements,” Rutherford says. “The drug should be used with caution in pets taking any of these medications.”

Be sure to tell your veterinarian about any known health conditions your dog has, as well as any medications or supplements they’re already taking, so your vet can provide the safest and most effective treatment.

Additionally, you should never give cephalexin that has been prescribed for humans or other pets to your dog. This could either cause an overdose or prevent your pet from getting the amount that’s effective to kill the infection.

What Is a Safe Cephalexin Dosage for Dogs?

With cephalexin for dogs, the dosage is typically 10 to 15 milligrams per pound of body weight. Your vet will prescribe the correct dosage for your dog based on their size and weight and the severity of the infection.

It’s important to follow the dosage directions on the prescription label both to prevent your dog from overdosing on cephalexin and to ensure they get enough of it in their system to kill the infection.

Can Dogs Overdose on Cephalexin?

Overdosing on cephalexin can make your dog sick and exacerbate side effects. Signs of cephalexin overdose in dogs include:

Severe vomiting and diarrhea

Excessive drooling

Watery eyes

Large overdoses can cause kidney or liver damage, as well as alterations to blood cell counts. If you think you’ve given your dog too much cephalexin, call your vet right away, or call the pet poison control hotline. Note that consultation fees may apply.

Can I Give My Dog Cephalexin Every Day?

Cephalexin for dogs is usually given daily over the course of treatment, which may range from two weeks to four months, depending on the severity of the infection.

Although your pet might stop showing symptoms and start feeling better before the treatment is completed, it’s important to give them the complete course of medication to ensure that all the bacteria causing the infection have been killed and prevent the infection from recurring. Not finishing the course can also cause your dog to become resistant to antibiotics.

Unless your vet prescribes another treatment course, you shouldn’t keep giving your dog cephalexin after the first course has been completed.

Cephalexin Side Effects in Dogs

Generally, your dog should start feeling better a few days after they start taking cephalexin. They might experience mild side effects, the most common of which are nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Other possible cephalexin side effects in dogs include:

Panting

Rapid breathing

Drooling

Skin rash

Hyper-excitability

Decreased energy

Drowsiness

Itching and scratching

Increased thirst

Allergic reactions

Signs of an allergic reaction to cephalexin in dogs include:

Ear rash

Hives

Facial swelling

Pale gums

Difficulty breathing

Collapse

Seek emergency veterinary care immediately if you notice any signs of an allergic reaction.

As for more mild side effects, Rutherford recommends giving the oral medication with food.

“If you notice that your pet’s behavior changes or they exhibit any perceived side effects, it’s best to discontinue the drug and talk with your veterinarian immediately to see if you can resume treatment safely,” Rutherford adds.

Is Cephalexin Covered by Pet Insurance?

Most pet accident and illness insurance policies cover prescription medications for infections that aren’t classified as a pre-existing condition. Check the details of your policy to see whether your pet insurance company has any requirements regarding brand name vs. generic medications, as well as whether your dog’s health condition is eligible for coverage.

How Long Does It Take for Cephalexin To Start Working?

Cephalexin starts working on your dog’s infection within the first 90 minutes of being administered. But it might be a few days before you see a noticeable impact on your dog’s symptoms or visible signs that they’re getting better.

How Long Does Cephalexin Stay in a Dog’s System?

Cephalexin stays in a dog’s system for approximately 24 hours before being eliminated. Any side effects will usually abate as the drug leaves the system.

Bottom Line

Cephalexin is a prescription antibiotic used to treat dogs suffering from skin infections and UTIs, as well as a wide range of other infections. It’s generally safe for dogs at the correct dosage, but shouldn’t be given to dogs who are allergic to penicillin, who have kidney disease or who are pregnant or nursing. Side effects are usually minimal and mainly include vomiting and diarrhea, but these can be mitigated by giving cephalexin to your dog with food.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.