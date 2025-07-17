CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Horace Mann Educators

Key Points Insiders may sell stock for any reason.

The transaction value of the latest sale by the CEO is relatively small.

Horace Mann stock may be undervalued given the company impressive performance lately.

On July 1, 2025, Marita Zuraitis, President & CEO of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN), sold 5,000 shares in an open market transaction for a total value of $214,350.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares Traded 5,000 Transaction Value $214,350 Post-Transaction Shares 307,154 Post-Transaction Value $12.46 million as of July 3, 2025

Key questions

How does this sale compare with the insider's historical trading behavior?

This transaction matches Marita Zuraitis's median trade size of 5,000 shares, though it is well below her 75th percentile trade size of 52,758 shares. She averages 7.3 trades per year, indicating a relatively active trading cadence.

What is the impact on insider ownership?

After the transaction, she holds 307,154 shares, representing 0.75% of the company's shares outstanding and maintaining a material equity stake.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $1.65 billion Trailing 12-Month Revenue $1.57 billion Net Income (TTM) $114.5 million Dividend Yield 3.43%

Company snapshot

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a specialized financial services provider with a focus on the education sector, leveraging a multi-line insurance and retirement platform. The company provides property and casualty insurance, supplemental insurance, life and retirement products, and student loan solutions. It operates an insurance holding company model, distributing products through a dedicated sales force targeting the education sector, primarily K-12 educators and school employees.

The business serves public school teachers, administrators, and their families across the United States, focusing on tailored financial services for the education community.

Foolish take

CEO Marita Zuartis' trade does not seem out of the ordinary. The transaction value of a little over $214,000 seems miniscule compared to the total value of stock she holds. Insiders can sell shares for any number of reasons.

Horace Mann has had a good year so far, with operating income more than doubling over the last six quarters. Over the last 12 months, the stock has returned 18%, outperforming the S&P 500's 11% return. The insurance holding company's Property and Casualty (P&C) segment reported a strong first quarter with a combined ratio of 89.4%, reflecting strong profitability, driven by an 8% increase in net written premiums.

Management has also been focusing on growth via expansion of sales and distribution channels, as well as by leveraging technology. The company introduced its proprietary customer relationship managemnt system (CRM) called Catalyst that enhances both customer interaction and efficient use of insurance agents.

At a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9, Horace Mann stock trades way below its five and 10-year average of 30 and 25, respectively. WIth management seemingly clear on growth and the stock already outperfoming the overall market, the stock may be undervalued.

Glossary

Insider: An executive, director, or major shareholder with access to non-public company information.

Open market transaction: The buying or selling of securities on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged deals.

Median trade size: The middle value of all trade sizes made by an insider, showing typical transaction volume.

75th percentile trade size: A trade size greater than 75% of all other trades by the insider, indicating larger-than-usual activity.

Material equity stake: A significant ownership position in a company, often large enough to influence decisions.

Moving average (MA50, MA200): The average stock price over the past 50 or 200 days, used to identify price trends.

Insider ownership: The percentage of a company’s shares held by its executives, directors, or key employees.

Insurance holding company: A parent company that owns one or more insurance businesses but may not directly sell insurance itself.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend payment divided by the stock’s current price, expressed as a percentage.

Supplemental insurance: Additional insurance coverage that complements primary policies, covering gaps or extra expenses.

Dedicated sales force: A team of company-employed representatives focused on selling products directly to targeted customers.

Trailing 12-Month (TTM): Financial data covering the most recent 12 consecutive months, not limited to the calendar or fiscal year.



