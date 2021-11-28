CEO & Director Sandeep Mathrani Just Bought 1.7% More Shares In WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Potential WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) shareholders may wish to note that the CEO & Director, Sandeep Mathrani, recently bought US$250k worth of stock, paying US$8.46 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At WeWork

Notably, that recent purchase by Sandeep Mathrani is the biggest insider purchase of WeWork shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$8.98 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for WeWork share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Sandeep Mathrani was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:WE Insider Trading Volume November 28th 2021

WeWork is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does WeWork Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that WeWork insiders own 4.8% of the company, worth about US$310m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About WeWork Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about WeWork. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, WeWork has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course WeWork may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.