Is CENX's Higher Aluminum Production a Catalyst for Future Growth?

Century Aluminum Company CENX is benefiting from solid global demand for aluminum, driven by improving industrial activity and steady consumption across key end markets. Aluminum prices are influenced by the London Metal Exchange (LME) along with regional premiums, which have remained supportive for producers. Higher regional premiums and favorable market dynamics are likely to aid Century Aluminum’s pricing and profitability.



CENX operates primary aluminum smelters in the United States and Iceland, with a combined annual production capacity of approximately 770,000 tons. In 2025, Century Aluminum produced approximately 638,000 tons of primary aluminum, with operations at facilities including Grundartangi in Iceland, Sebree in Kentucky and Mt. Holly in South Carolina. Its primary aluminum shipments totaled 647,112 tons in the year.



The company is currently working to restore curtailed capacity at the Mt. Holly smelter, which is expected to reach full production by the second quarter of 2026. In October 2025, CENX finalized an extended power service agreement with Santee Cooper for the Mt. Holly smelter, securing electricity supply through 2031. This should further enhance the company’s production capacity.



Century Aluminum also owns a 55% stake in the Jamalco bauxite mining and alumina refining joint venture in Jamaica, which helps ensure a steady supply of alumina, a key raw material for aluminum production. Also, in January 2026, the company inked a joint development deal with Emirates Global Aluminium to build a new aluminum smelter in Oklahoma. This is expected to produce 750,000 tons of aluminum annually, increasing domestic production in the United States. Higher aluminum production positions CENX well to sustain growth momentum in the quarters ahead.

Snapshot of CENX's Peers

Among its peers, Ryerson Holding Corporation RYZ is witnessing solid momentum in the Aluminum segment. The segment’s shipments were relatively flat year over year at 185,000 tons in 2025. Revenues from the segment totaled $1.15 billion, reflecting an increase of 10.4%, supported by higher metal prices and strong shipments.



Another peer, Constellium SE CSTM, is gaining from strength in the Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment. The segment’s shipments increased 6% year over year to 1,086,000 metric tons in 2025, supported by a robust demand environment. Revenues from the segment increased 21% to $5.1 billion, supported by higher metal prices.

CENX’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Century Aluminum have gained 64.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 2.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, CENX is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63X, below the industry’s average of 2.07X. The company carries a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CENX’s 2026 earnings has increased 42.1% over the past 60 days.



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The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Century Aluminum Company (CENX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.