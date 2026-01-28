Century Communities, Inc. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $35.96 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $102.74 million, or $3.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Century Communities, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $47.10 million or $1.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $1.233 billion from $1.273 billion last year.

Century Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35.96 Mln. vs. $102.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $3.20 last year. -Revenue: $1.233 Bln vs. $1.273 Bln last year.

