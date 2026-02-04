Century Communities (CCS) Price Target Increased by 17.14% to 83.64

The average one-year price target for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) has been revised to $83.64 / share. This is an increase of 17.14% from the prior estimate of $71.40 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $96.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.42% from the latest reported closing price of $65.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Communities. This is an decrease of 83 owner(s) or 14.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCS is 0.10%, an increase of 16.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.72% to 34,739K shares. The put/call ratio of CCS is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,601K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,684K shares , representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 20.86% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,512K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,512K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,492K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares , representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,199K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares , representing a decrease of 11.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 0.27% over the last quarter.

