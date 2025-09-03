Markets
Century Communities Announces Offering Of $500 Mln Of Senior Notes

September 03, 2025 — 08:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Century Communities, Inc. (CCS), Wednesday announced the launch of a private offering of $500 million of new senior notes due 2033.

The Notes are expected to be guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis by certain of the company's current and future subsidiaries, including substantially all of its domestic wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company stated.

The company intends to use the proceeds, along with existing cash, to redeem all $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.750 percent Senior Notes due 2027 outstanding.

Tuesday, CCS closed at $64.22, down 2.52 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

