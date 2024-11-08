News & Insights

Century Communities Announces Leadership Changes and Bylaws Update

November 08, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

The latest announcement is out from Century Communities ( (CCS) ).

Century Communities, Inc. is undergoing significant leadership changes, with Dale Francescon being appointed as Executive Chair and Robert J. Francescon becoming the sole CEO and President, effective January 1, 2025. Additionally, the company’s bylaws have been amended to allow the Chair and Vice Chair roles to be either executive or non-executive, reflecting a strategic shift in its management structure.

