Century Casinos Inc Q4 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) released Loss for its fourth quarter of -$64.89 million

The company's earnings totaled -$64.89 million, or -$2.11 per share. This compares with -$10.82 million, or -$0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.2% to $137.77 million from $143.76 million last year.

Century Casinos Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$64.89 Mln. vs. -$10.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.11 vs. -$0.36 last year. -Revenue: $137.77 Mln vs. $143.76 Mln last year.

