Centurion Lounge Atlanta: A Plant-Filled Escape

If you have some time to kill in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, look no further than the Centurion Lounge in Concourse E. AmEx has made a concerted effort in recent years to incorporate local elements into its lounges, and this location delivers. From its tree-filled design to its southern fare and peach-inspired cocktails, this lounge is very much rooted in the city of Atlanta.

The 26,000-square-feet space opened in February 2024 and boasts multiple food stations with different offerings, two bars and plenty of seating, so it shouldn’t be hard to take advantage of the lounge’s amenities, even if the place is crowded.

You will need a qualifying AmEx card to get in. But if you have one, it’s well worth the visit.

Atlanta Centurion Lounge Location

The Atlanta Centurion Lounge is located near Gate E11. It’s open every day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Seating areas

The designers took a very literal approach when incorporating its host city’s moniker, “the city in the forest.” The central part of the lounge, where one of the bars and most of the food stations are located, has a neutral color palette with soothing browns and forest green. Leaf-shaped light fixtures fill the ceiling, which adds ambient lighting, reminiscent of the sun filtering through a tree canopy. And you can’t miss the lounge’s crowning feature: a large bonsai olive tree towering over the space.

In addition to the central bar near the buffet, this lounge also features a whiskey bar called The Reserve. While it retains some of the design features of the main lounge, the space is much moodier and more intimate, like a classy cocktail bar in the middle of the city.

In keeping with the lounge’s forest theme, there are also two outdoor patios filled with plants. Both patios have heaters, which were surprisingly effective at combating Atlanta’s 40-degree weather when I visited in November 2024.

The larger back patio is a great spot to watch the planes, but I’m partial to the smaller, more secluded patio towards the front of the lounge. It’s honestly shocking how peaceful the space is, considering you’re outside at the world’s busiest airport.

To get there, you can enter through the whiskey bar, or take an outdoor path right by the lounge’s entrance. Since most lounges are struggling with overcrowding these days, I do question the decision to have a walkway rather than more outdoor seating. But as a patron, I really don’t mind. The experience of walking from a hectic terminal directly to a peaceful, plant-lined path can’t be beat.

The other seating areas have a more classic AmEx design approach with a modern blue color palette and wood finishes. It’s nice, albeit a bit anticlimactic compared to the urban forest in the center of the lounge. Still, there are plenty of comfortable chairs and bar seating, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding a place to sit.

Food and drink options

The lounge has two buffets serving Southern classics. When I visited, the buffet had several different salads, mac and cheese, collard greens, green bean casserole, glazed chicken and cornbread. Everything I tried was great, but the mac and cheese and collard greens were showstoppers to me. Both of these dishes often feel mass-produced, even at restaurants. But these tasted homemade.

My one complaint: The buffet line only offers small salad plates, which is pretty inconvenient if you want a full meal.

AmEx notoriously doesn’t offer to-go food, but you could also grab a snack or dessert from one of the other food stations without having to go through the buffet line, if you don’t want a full sit-down meal.

There are a few different drink stations around the lounge, offering coffee, hot tea, flavored water and, of course, Southern sweet tea that’s perfectly strong and very sweet.

The two bars have different menus, but both have plenty of southern-inspired cocktails to choose from, like a mint julep and a mezcal cocktail with Tabasco. I tried the Drink a Peach, a Manhattan with a peach-flavored whiskey, which was delicious and very peach-forward — albeit a little too strong for me before a flight.

Bathrooms

The lounge has bathrooms with multiple stalls, but guests also have access to several showers you can reserve. There’s also a spacious private all-gender restroom, which is a really nice touch for anyone wanting a little more privacy.

Crowds

I visited the Monday after Thanksgiving and was surprised that the lounge wasn’t more crowded than it was. Since Atlanta is a major Delta hub, I’m assuming most flyers with a qualifying credit card instead chose to visit one of the nine Delta Sky Clubs or any of the other Atlanta airport lounges closer to their gate.

In February 2025, AmEx began limiting the number of times cardholders can visit Delta Sky Clubs, and I’d expect to see larger crowds at the Centurion Lounge now. But even still, this lounge could handle significantly more visitors before feeling overcrowded, thanks to its ample seating, multiple buffet lines, two bars and several smaller food and drink stations.

How to get into the Centurion Lounge

You can’t purchase a day pass to the Centurion Lounge. You’ll need a qualifying American Express card to enter, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum Card® from American Express . You can also use the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card to enter, but only when you’re flying Delta.

Cardholders can purchase a $50 guest pass for each adult traveling with them. It costs $30 to bring children aged 2 through 17 into the lounge. Cardholders with one of the Platinum cards can unlock two guest passes per visit after spending $75,000 in a calendar year. Terms apply.

Reserving a spot

Cardholders can now reserve a spot in line through the AmEx app. In the “Membership” section, click on “Airport Lounge Access,” which will show you all of the available lounges near your location. The Centurion Lounge will then allow you to reserve your spot or get on the waitlist, if there’s currently a wait. Once you’re able to enter, you’ll receive a QR code.

Note that once you get your QR code, you’ll only have 10 minutes to get to the lounge and make it through the line before you’ll lose your spot.

Other Atlanta lounges

Anyone with access to the Centurion Lounge can visit all of the Delta Sky Clubs with a same-day ticket for a Delta flight. Cardholders with The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum Card® from American Express can also visit The Club ATL in Concourse F, which is available through Priority Pass. Enrollment required. American and United flyers can also visit those airline’s lounges for a fee.

Is the ATL Centurion Lounge worth it?

Since the Atlanta airport is massive, it’s probably not worth the trek for the average traveler looking for a quick meal before a flight. But if you have a delayed flight or long layover (or if you’re flying out of a nearby gate), the Atlanta Centurion Lounge is absolutely worth a visit. It offers good food, quality drinks and a peaceful environment that will likely improve your airport experience.

