Centrus Energy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Centrus Energy.

Looking at options history for Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $719,220 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $669,381.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $300.0 for Centrus Energy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Centrus Energy stands at 189.85, with a total volume reaching 919.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Centrus Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Centrus Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.1 $3.6 $4.1 $230.00 $135.2K 56 343 LEU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $98.3 $95.5 $96.92 $150.00 $96.9K 233 40 LEU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $31.0 $29.9 $30.4 $240.00 $94.2K 6 59 LEU CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $96.0 $93.2 $94.2 $150.00 $94.2K 233 20 LEU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $94.2 $93.2 $94.2 $150.00 $94.2K 233 10

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Centrus Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Centrus Energy

Currently trading with a volume of 481,406, the LEU's price is up by 1.19%, now at $229.97.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Centrus Energy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $199.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Centrus Energy, maintaining a target price of $205. * An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $220. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $205. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Centrus Energy, maintaining a target price of $221. * An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $148.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for LEU

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Stifel Initiates Coverage On Buy Jul 2025 Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jun 2025 JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On Neutral

