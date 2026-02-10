Centrus Energy Corp. Profit Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $17.8 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $53.7 million, or $3.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to $146.2 million from $151.6 million last year.

Centrus Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.8 Mln. vs. $53.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $3.20 last year. -Revenue: $146.2 Mln vs. $151.6 Mln last year.

Financial 2026 Outlook : Total revenue to be in the range of $425 million to $475 million

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.