Central Pacific Financial Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Wednesday reported net income of $12.95 million, or $0.48 per share for the first quarter, lower than $16.19 million, or $0.60 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income was $50.19 million for the quarter, a decline of 7.4 percent from last year.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.94 million in the first quarter, compared to $1.85 million a year ago.

