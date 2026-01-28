Central Pacific Financial Corp. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $22.87 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $11.35 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Central Pacific Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $22.87 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $78.88 million from $77.96 million last year.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.87 Mln. vs. $11.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $78.88 Mln vs. $77.96 Mln last year.

