Central Garden & Pet Posts Higher Q3 Profit Despite Lower Sales

(RTTNews) - Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) reported higher earnings for its fiscal third quarter ended June 28, 2025, even as sales declined year over year.

Net sales fell 4 percent to $960.9 million from $996.3 million in the same quarter last year. Net income rose to $95 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, compared with $79.7 million, or $1.19 per share, a year ago.

Central reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of approximately $2.60, citing anticipated shifts in consumer behavior, continued macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures, retail headwinds, and uncertainty over the garden selling season.

CENTA is currently trading at $32.25, up $0.38 or 1.19 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.