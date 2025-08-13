Markets
CENTA

Central Garden & Pet Posts Higher Q3 Profit Despite Lower Sales

August 13, 2025 — 11:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) reported higher earnings for its fiscal third quarter ended June 28, 2025, even as sales declined year over year.

Net sales fell 4 percent to $960.9 million from $996.3 million in the same quarter last year. Net income rose to $95 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, compared with $79.7 million, or $1.19 per share, a year ago.

Central reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of approximately $2.60, citing anticipated shifts in consumer behavior, continued macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures, retail headwinds, and uncertainty over the garden selling season.

CENTA is currently trading at $32.25, up $0.38 or 1.19 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CENTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.