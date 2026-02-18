Central Garden & Pet Company Ups Share Buyback Authorization

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT announced that its board of directors increased its share repurchase authorization, signaling a commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The company is now authorized to repurchase an additional $100 million of its common stock and Class A common stock. Management stated that the company’s shares are currently undervalued, making this an opportune time to repurchase stock.



While the repurchase program has no expiration date, the company retains the flexibility to limit, suspend, or terminate it at any time without prior notice. The move underscores Central Garden & Pet’s confidence in its financial position and prospects, a signal likely to reinforce investor sentiment and potentially support the stock price.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Central Garden & Pet repurchased approximately 660,000 shares for $18.5 million, reflecting management’s opportunistic approach to capital returns. As of the quarter end, $28 million remained available under the existing share repurchase authorization, providing additional flexibility for future buybacks.

What's More on CENT?

Central Garden & Pet is advancing a multi-year transformation plan to strengthen its leadership in pet consumables, and lawn and garden categories through innovation, portfolio reshaping,and supply-chain simplification. Management continues to execute its Cost and Simplicity agenda, supporting margin resilience and reaffirming its fiscal 2026 earnings per share target of $2.70 or higher.



The Pet segment remains a steady anchor, benefiting from consumables momentum and market share gains, while the Garden segment is positioned for a more significant seasonal recovery as shipment timing normalizes. Management reiterated its intent to balance share repurchases with an increasing focus on M&A, supported by a robust balance sheet and ample cash reserves.



At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Central Garden & Pet reported cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $721 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of $103 million despite the seasonal working capital build and the acquisition of Champion USA.

Central Garden & Pet's Price Performance & Valuation

CENT shares have gained 19.7% in the past month compared with the industry’s growth of 9.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Central Garden & Pet trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60X, down from the industry’s average of 18.23X. It has a Value Score of B.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current and next fiscal years has been upbound by 5 cents and 2 cents per share to $2.80 and $2.90, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



