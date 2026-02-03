Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Price Target Increased by 11.57% to 44.46

The average one-year price target for Central Garden & Pet (NasdaqGS:CENTA) has been revised to $44.46 / share. This is an increase of 11.57% from the prior estimate of $39.85 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.52 to a high of $47.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.40% from the latest reported closing price of $31.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Garden & Pet. This is an decrease of 86 owner(s) or 15.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENTA is 0.09%, an increase of 15.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 63,661K shares. The put/call ratio of CENTA is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,942K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,122K shares , representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENTA by 10.68% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,218K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,102K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENTA by 31.29% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,924K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENTA by 8.36% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,892K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares , representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENTA by 4.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,648K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENTA by 12.35% over the last quarter.

