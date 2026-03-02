Is Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Central Garden & Pet (CENT). CENT is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.91 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.43. Over the last 12 months, CENT's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.24 and as low as 12.63, with a median of 14.87.

Finally, we should also recognize that CENT has a P/CF ratio of 9.07. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CENT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.77. CENT's P/CF has been as high as 13.47 and as low as 8.76, with a median of 10.38, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Central Garden & Pet's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CENT is an impressive value stock right now.

