Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Price Target Increased by 11.63% to 48.96

The average one-year price target for Central Garden & Pet (NasdaqGS:CENT) has been revised to $48.96 / share. This is an increase of 11.63% from the prior estimate of $43.86 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.00% from the latest reported closing price of $34.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Garden & Pet. This is an decrease of 74 owner(s) or 18.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENT is 0.04%, an increase of 24.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.32% to 11,960K shares. The put/call ratio of CENT is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 808K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 11.09% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 655K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 0.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 503K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares , representing a decrease of 13.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 473K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 19.29% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 321K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares , representing a decrease of 9.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENT by 20.96% over the last quarter.

