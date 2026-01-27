Central Bancompany, Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Central Bancompany, Inc. (CBC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $107.59 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $61.86 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Central Bancompany, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $107.59 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $206.46 million from $182.41 million last year.

Central Bancompany, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $107.59 Mln. vs. $61.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $206.46 Mln vs. $182.41 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.