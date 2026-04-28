Central Bancompany, Inc. Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Central Bancompany, Inc. (CBC) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $111.09 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $94.80 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Central Bancompany, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $111.09 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $258.05 million from $240.21 million last year.

Central Bancompany, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $111.09 Mln. vs. $94.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $258.05 Mln vs. $240.21 Mln last year.

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