Centogene N.V. Races Against Nasdaq Delisting

Centogene N.V., a biotech company, has been granted an extension until August 26, 2024, to meet Nasdaq’s minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares requirement and avoid delisting. The company is actively working on a strategic review process, which includes a potential sale, to comply with the listing standards. However, the possibility of achieving these milestones and maintaining its Nasdaq listing remains uncertain.

