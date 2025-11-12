BioTech
CNTA

Centessa Prices Public Offering At $21.50 Per ADS

November 12, 2025 — 05:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) has priced its underwritten public offering of 11.63 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share, at $21.50 per ADS.

This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is pioneering a new class of therapies targeting orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) for neurological, neurodegenerative, and neuropsychiatric disorders.

The offering, which is scheduled to close on or about November 14, 2025, is expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $250 million before deducting underwriting discounts and expenses.

The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.74 million ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

CNTA has traded in the range of $9.60 - $25.42 in the last 1 year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $22.54, up 0.94%.

