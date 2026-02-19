Centerra Gold Swings To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO, CGAU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $192.8 million or $0.96 per share, compared to a net loss of $52.5 million or $0.25 per share last year.

Adjusted net earnings were $83.2 million or $0.41 per share, compared to $36.6 million or $0.17 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter was $401.6 million, compared to $302.4 million last year.

