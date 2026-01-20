Markets

Centerra Gold Secures Permits To Extend Mount Milligan Operations Through 2035

January 20, 2026 — 09:59 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU, CG.TO) confirmed that its Mount Milligan Mine in central British Columbia has received an amended environmental assessment along with all related permits, enabling the continuation of operations through 2035. The approvals include a planned 10% expansion in plant throughput beginning in 2028, as well as increased stockpile capacity to provide greater flexibility in plant feed.

In January 2025, Mount Milligan was identified by the Province of British Columbia as one of four mining projects eligible for expedited permitting, underscoring its importance to regional economic development.

Centerra is also advancing engineering and other studies to support future permit authorizations. These efforts are aimed at achieving the recently announced mine life extension of Mount Milligan to 2045, as outlined in the company's Pre-Feasibility Study.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CGAU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.