Centerra Gold continues drilling at QCM property

Kestrel Gold provided an update on work completed by Centerra Gold (CGAU) on the QCM gold property located in the Manson-Germanson area of central British Columbia. Centerra is currently in the process of earning a 75% interest in QCM by making cash payments totaling $900,000 and completing $6,500,000 in exploration work, which must include a minimum of 13,500 metres of drilling, by May 7th, 2029. Centerra’s reverse circulation drill program is well underway. A total of 6 holes and 813.97 metres have been completed to date with drilling ongoing. Completed holes are located in the 14 Vein area where RC drilling by Kestrel in 2022 returned up to 2.33 g/t Au over 44.19 metres. Results for the Centerra drill program will be released once analytical results have been received and interpreted. Centerra has also advised that they have submitted to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation of British Columbia an application for a 5-year Multi-Year-Area-Based permit, which upon receipt will allow for property wide exploration and drilling. Pat Lynch, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: “We are pleased to see Centerra drilling at QCM. They are well funded and their geological team has significant experience with this type of target. Both the drilling and the permitting have potential to yield significant value to Kestrel shareholders, and we look forward to a successful completion of the program and the results that will follow.”

