Centerra Gold (CGAU) Price Target Increased by 15.36% to 11.43

The average one-year price target for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) has been revised to $11.43 / share. This is an increase of 15.36% from the prior estimate of $9.91 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.22 to a high of $15.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.81% from the latest reported closing price of $11.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centerra Gold. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGAU is 0.23%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 185,090K shares. The put/call ratio of CGAU is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 13,622K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,650K shares , representing a decrease of 14.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 13.33% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 12,849K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,345K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 76.93% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 8,494K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,732K shares , representing an increase of 20.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 8,381K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,685K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 87.46% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 8,051K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,287K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGAU by 6.07% over the last quarter.

