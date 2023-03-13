Centerra Gold Appoints Paul Tomory As CEO

(RTTNews) - Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO), a Canadian miner, said on Monday that it has appointed Paul Tomory as Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1.

Tomory will succeed Paul Wright, who has been serving as interim CEO of Centerra, following the departure of previous CEO Scott Perry.

The new incoming CEO has over 25 years of experience in mining, engineering and construction.

He was most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Kinross Gold Corporation, where he worked for over 14 years.

