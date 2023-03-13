Markets

Centerra Gold Appoints Paul Tomory As CEO

March 13, 2023 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO), a Canadian miner, said on Monday that it has appointed Paul Tomory as Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1.

Tomory will succeed Paul Wright, who has been serving as interim CEO of Centerra, following the departure of previous CEO Scott Perry.

The new incoming CEO has over 25 years of experience in mining, engineering and construction.

He was most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Kinross Gold Corporation, where he worked for over 14 years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.