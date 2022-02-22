CenterPoint Energy Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $641 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $151 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $230 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $641 Mln. vs. $151 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.01 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.28

