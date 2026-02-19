CenterPoint Energy Inc Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $264 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $248 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $295 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $264 Mln. vs. $248 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.38 last year.

