CenterPoint Energy Earnings Preview: What to Expect

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP), headquartered in Houston, Texas, engages in the business of power generation and distribution. Valued at $24.3 billion by market cap, the company conducts activities in electricity transmission and distribution, natural gas distribution, interstate pipeline and gathering operations, and power generation. The leading energy delivery company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 24.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CNP to report a profit of $0.55 per share on a diluted basis, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect CNP to report EPS of $1.75, up 8% from $1.62 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 6.9% year over year to $1.87 in fiscal 2026.

CNP stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 5.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 34.2% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 21.4% gains over the same time frame.

CNP’s outperformance is driven by income growth, regulatory recovery and lower O&M.

On Feb. 20, CNP shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.40 met Wall Street expectations. CNP expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $1.74 to $1.76.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CNP stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 10 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” While CNP currently trades above its mean price target of $36.23, the Street-high price target of $42 suggests an upside potential of 13%.

