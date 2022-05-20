Centennial (CDEV) Signs Merger Agreement With Colgate Energy

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. CDEV announced that it has signed an accord to merge with Colgate Energy Partners. The agreement, approved by both the firms’ board of directors and likely to close in the second half of this year, will create a $7 billion Permian Basin pure-play.

With the deal's closure, the merged entity will be the largest pure-play exploration and production company in the Delaware Basin, said Centennial Resource. In Delaware, a sub-basin of the broader Permian (the most prolific basin in the United States), the combined player will have operating activities across roughly 180,000 net leasehold acres and 40,000 net royalty acres. Centennial Resource added that currently, the total combined production is 135,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Centennial Resource added that this prolific asset base will help the merged entity to return significant value to stockholders. The merged company will be able to generate more than $1 billion of expected free cash flow in 2023.

CDEV also said that apart from generating sustainable free cash flow, the merged firm will have a strong balance sheet with expected leverage of below 1.0x by the end of this year.

