Centene's Subsidiary Secures Illinois Contract Renewal For D-SNP Services

March 17, 2025 — 08:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Centene Corp. (CNC), Monday announced that its subsidiary, Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc., has secured a contract from the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services to continue providing Medicare and Medicaid services for dually eligible Illinoisans through a Fully Integrated Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan or D-SNP.

Under the D-SNP contract, Meridian will oversee coverage for services aimed at addressing members' needs holistically, removing healthcare barriers, enhancing behavioral health, and reducing disparities in health outcomes.

The new contract is set to commence on January 1, 2026, and run through December 31, 2029. Under this, the state has the option to renew the contract in increments ranging from six months to five and a half years, allowing for a maximum term of up to 10 years.

In the pre-market hours, Centene's stock is trading at $57.91, down 0.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

