Centene Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 17 analysts have released ratings for Centene (NYSE:CNC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Centene, presenting an average target of $88.18, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.22% lower than the prior average price target of $90.18.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Centene among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $97.00 $98.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $98.00 $90.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $78.00 $78.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $93.00 $81.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $87.00 $82.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Buy $89.00 $80.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $95.00 $110.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Lowers Buy $80.00 $91.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $69.00 $83.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $81.00 $93.00 Ryan MacDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $89.00 $92.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Buy $83.00 $90.00 Calvin Sternick JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $80.00 $85.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Centene. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Centene compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Centene's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Centene's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Centene Better

Centene is a managed-care organization focused on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 24 million medical members as of June 2023, mostly in Medicaid (67% of membership), the individual exchanges (14%), and Medicare Advantage (6%) plans. The company also serves traditional Medicare users with its Medicare Part D pharmaceutical program.

Financial Milestones: Centene's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Centene's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.88%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centene's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.22% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Centene's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Centene's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

