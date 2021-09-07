Markets
Centene Names Sarah London Vice Chair; Appoints Brent Layton As President & COO

(RTTNews) - Centene (CNC) announced Sarah London, currently President, Centene Health Care Enterprises and Executive Vice President of Advanced Technology, has been appointed Vice Chairman, Board. Brent Layton, currently President of Centene U.S. Health plans, Products and International and Executive Vice President, will become President and Chief Operating Officer.

"During their time at Centene and throughout their careers, Sarah and Brent have demonstrated the kind of innovative leadership and strategic decision-making needed for Centene's next phase of growth," said Robert Ditmore, Lead Independent Director.

Centene also noted that the Office of the President will change its name to Office of the Chairman and CEO.

