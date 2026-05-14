Centene (CNC) Price Target Increased by 23.07% to 57.73

The average one-year price target for Centene (NYSE:CNC) has been revised to $57.73 / share. This is an increase of 23.07% from the prior estimate of $46.91 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $75.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.83% from the latest reported closing price of $58.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 898 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centene. This is an decrease of 644 owner(s) or 41.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNC is 0.16%, an increase of 29.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 523,945K shares. The put/call ratio of CNC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 31,799K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,655K shares , representing an increase of 53.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 104.79% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 31,234K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 21,630K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,271K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,574K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 37.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,616K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,275K shares , representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 88.68% over the last quarter.

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