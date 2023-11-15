Centene Appoints Susan Smith As COO

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company Centene Corp. (CNC) announced Wednesday the appointment of Susan Smith as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 1, 2024. She has worked at Centene since June 2023.

Smith will report to Centene President Ken Fasola and will be responsible for core business operations, population health, the enterprise transformation office, provider experience and quality.

Smith brings nearly two decades of expertise in the payer space, having spent 19 years at Humana. She most recently served as SVP of Clinical, Quality and Enterprise Solutions President.

Prior to this role, Smith served as SVP of Clinical Solutions and SVP of Medicare. She held other leadership roles, including SVP of Healthcare Quality Reporting and Improvement, and Vice President of Risk Adjustment, among others. She started her career at Colgate-Palmolive.

