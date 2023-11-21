CENTA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (Symbol: CENTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.48, changing hands as low as $35.83 per share. Central Garden & Pet Co shares are currently trading off about 9.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CENTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CENTA's low point in its 52 week range is $33.77 per share, with $45.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.98.

