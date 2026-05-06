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Cenovus Energy Q1 Profit Up

May 06, 2026 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) on Wednesday reported higher first-quarter profit.

Net earnings increased to C$1.570 billion or C$0.83 per share from C$859 million or C$0.47 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted funds flow rose to C$3.377 billion or C$1.80 per share from C$2.212 billion or C$1.21 per share last year.

Revenue was C$15.014 billion, down from C$16.051 billion in the previous year.

Upstream revenues were $9.4billion, and Downstream revenues were $5.6billion.

The company said it has reached highest ever quarterly Upstream production of 972,100 BOE/d, an increase of 19% year over year.

The Board has declared a quarterly base dividend of C$0.22 per share, payable on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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