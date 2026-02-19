Cenovus Energy Inc. Reports Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$934 million, or C$0.50 per share. This compares with C$146 million, or C$0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.8% to C$10.9 billion from C$12.8 billion last year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$934 Mln. vs. C$146 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.50 vs. C$0.07 last year. -Revenue: C$10.9 Bln vs. C$12.8 Bln last year.

The Board will pay a quarterly dividend of C$0.20 per share on March 31, to the shareholders of record as of March 13.

