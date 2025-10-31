Cenovus Energy Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.286 billion, or C$0.72 per share. This compares with C$820 million, or C$0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.1% to C$15.139 billion from C$16.128 billion last year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.286 Bln. vs. C$820 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.72 vs. C$0.42 last year. -Revenue: C$15.139 Bln vs. C$16.128 Bln last year.

