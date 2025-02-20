Cenovus Energy Appoints Andrew Dahlin As COO

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE, CVE.TO), a Canadian oil and natural gas company, said on Thursday that it has appointed Andrew Dahlin as its Chief Operating Officer. He currently serves as the Executive Vice-President, Natural Gas and Technical Services at Cenovus.

Dahlin has over 30 years of industry experience, including 13 years with Cenovus and its predecessor companies.

