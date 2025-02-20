News & Insights

Cenovus Energy Appoints Andrew Dahlin As COO

February 20, 2025 — 08:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE, CVE.TO), a Canadian oil and natural gas company, said on Thursday that it has appointed Andrew Dahlin as its Chief Operating Officer. He currently serves as the Executive Vice-President, Natural Gas and Technical Services at Cenovus. 

Dahlin has over 30 years of industry experience, including 13 years with Cenovus and its predecessor companies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

