Cenovus (CVE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Cenovus Energy (CVE) reported $9.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.47 billion, representing a surprise of -2.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cenovus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Upstream Production : 818.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 819.24 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on four analysts.

: 818.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 819.24 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on four analysts. Upstream - Total Conventional Natural Gas Production : 887.9 millions of cubic feet per day versus 867.71 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 887.9 millions of cubic feet per day versus 867.71 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by three analysts on average. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Oil Sands Production - Sunrise : 52.1 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51.8 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 52.1 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51.8 millions of barrels of oil per day. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Oil Sands Production - Lloydminster Therma : 109.9 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 109.38 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 109.9 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 109.38 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Oil Sands Production - Lloydminster Conventional Heavy Oil : 21.8 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 18.9 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 21.8 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 18.9 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Oil Sands Production : 624.3 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 618.68 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 624.3 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 618.68 millions of barrels of oil per day. Upstream(Offshore) Production Volumes per day Light Crude Oil- (Atlantic) : 11.6 millions of barrels of oil versus 9.22 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11.6 millions of barrels of oil versus 9.22 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Downstream - Total U.S. Refining - Crude Oil Unit Throughput : 553.5 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 554.13 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 553.5 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 554.13 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Total upstream production - Total Conventional segment production : 25.7 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 126.33 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

: 25.7 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 126.33 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Total upstream production - Total Offshore segment production : 20.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 67.58 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

: 20.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 67.58 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Conventional Production - Light Crude Oil : 5.2 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 5.51 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 5.2 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 5.51 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Upstream - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids - Total Conventional Production - Natural Gas Liquids: 20.5 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 22.83 millions of barrels of oil per day.

Shares of Cenovus have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

