Cenergy Holdings SA Shareholders Approve Dividend

Cenergy Holdings SA held its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 28, 2024, with an 83.02% representation of its shareholders. Key decisions included the approval of the annual accounts and a EUR 0.08 per share dividend, director discharges, and the renewal of director mandates for Xavier Bedoret, Dimitrios Kyriakopoulos, Simon Macvicker, Rudolf Wiedenmann, Joseph Rutkowski, and Maria Kapetanaki, all in accordance with the company’s remuneration policy.

