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Cencora CFO James Cleary Set To Retire

March 17, 2026 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cencora, Inc. (COR), a distributor of pharma products, Tuesday announced that its Chief financial Officer and Executive Vice President, James Cleary will retire on June 30.

The company said it is on the look out for a successor.

Cleary will assist the search process and serve in an advisory capacity through the end of 2026 for a smooth transition.

In pre-market activity, COR shares were trading at $334.50, down 3.29% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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